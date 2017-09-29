Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $398,000 in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) Stock

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 8,254 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 499,125 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.50 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

