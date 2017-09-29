Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 6,089 Shares of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Wabash National Corporation were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wabash National Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wabash National Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) traded down 0.7778% during trading on Friday, reaching $22.9501. 138,532 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.7970 and a beta of 1.78. Wabash National Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Wabash National Corporation had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Wabash National Corporation’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National Corporation’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Wabash National Corporation Profile

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

