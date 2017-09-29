Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,321 shares during the quarter. Pepsico comprises about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Pepsico worth $106,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Pepsico by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pepsico by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pepsico by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pepsico by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pepsico by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pepsico from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other Pepsico news, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $52,727,525.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,387,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $4,844,670.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock valued at $104,585,929. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE PEP) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. 2,166,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $119.39. Pepsico also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 536% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.57 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

