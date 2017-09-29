People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded People’s Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded People’s Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s Utah Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ PUB) traded down 1.82% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,335 shares. People’s Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $582.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. People’s Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts expect that People’s Utah Bancorp will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of People’s Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $45,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Beard sold 25,951 shares of People’s Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $713,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,228 over the last quarter. 25.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of People’s Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

