People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. 54,085 shares of the stock were exchanged. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.52 and a 52 week high of $224.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post $11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $642,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $299,675.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,306.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,565. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

