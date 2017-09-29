People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCLN. Waldron LP grew its stake in The Priceline Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in The Priceline Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Priceline Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Priceline Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in The Priceline Group in the first quarter worth $385,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Priceline Group Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/people-s-united-financial-inc-purchases-103-shares-of-the-priceline-group-inc-pcln.html.

Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ PCLN) traded up 1.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1833.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,075 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,873.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,851.42. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,422.19 and a 12-month high of $2,067.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.70 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.47, for a total value of $237,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,761.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,080. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCLN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Priceline Group from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,225.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,942.71.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Priceline Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.