People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 11,076 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 53.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $762,682.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $2,142,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,749.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ FISV) traded up 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. 265,710 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $129.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

