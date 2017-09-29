Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires 65,351 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 289.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. 10,302,617 shares of the company traded hands. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $240.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.91 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.87.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

