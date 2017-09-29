Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,255 shares. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

