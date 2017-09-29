PDT Partners LLC Takes $27.12 Million Position in Masco Corporation (MAS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 709,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,123,000. Masco Corporation accounts for about 1.1% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Masco Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after buying an additional 88,494 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 43.9% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,977,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,785,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Masco Corporation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Masco Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

In other Masco Corporation news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $87,707.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,770.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $84,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,101 shares of company stock worth $916,799. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,155 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Masco Corporation had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 20,509.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco Corporation’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Masco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

