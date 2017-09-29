PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (EBAY)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 283.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,622 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 1.0% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of eBay worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 284.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 660.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 100.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up 1.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. 2,774,544 shares of the company were exchanged. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. eBay also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,194 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 231% compared to the typical daily volume of 663 put options.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. eBay had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/pdt-partners-llc-raises-holdings-in-ebay-inc-ebay.html.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Lawton III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $467,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $382,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,476.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,238 shares of company stock worth $3,439,297. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.