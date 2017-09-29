Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Holdings Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,898 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ PTEN) opened at 20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

