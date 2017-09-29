Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Stake Held by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P continued to hold its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) opened at 38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.97. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In other news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.43 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS AG downgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

