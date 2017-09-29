Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 48.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $31,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) opened at 38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.97. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS AG raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

