Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) President Andy L. Nemeth Sells 7,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) President Andy L. Nemeth sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ PATK) traded up 0.24% on Friday, hitting $84.10. 85,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post $4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,035 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,240,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

