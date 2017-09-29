Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $149.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.73.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) traded up 2.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.13. 942,903 shares of the company traded hands. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The company’s market capitalization is $13.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $6,357,789.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $4,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,860.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,834. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $971,738,000 after acquiring an additional 254,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,578,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,888,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 512.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,617,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

