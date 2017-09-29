Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in a research note released on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $173.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Gabelli upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.73.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE PANW) traded up 2.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 902,736 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $13.19 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $107.31 and a one year high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $6,357,789.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $4,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,860.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,834. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 512.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $233,811,000 after buying an additional 1,462,162 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13,115.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 1,163,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 109.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after buying an additional 598,115 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5,177.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after buying an additional 487,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunt Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

