Pacad Investment Ltd. Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) opened at 77.03 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.28%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

