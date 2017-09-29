Osram Licht AG (OSR) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG set a €78.00 ($92.86) price objective on Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSR. UBS AG set a €86.00 ($102.38) target price on shares of Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a €70.00 ($83.33) target price on shares of Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($90.48) target price on shares of Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC set a €63.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($83.33) target price on shares of Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.17 ($85.91).

Get Osram Licht AG alerts:

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) traded up 3.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €67.42. 2,330 shares of the company traded hands. Osram Licht AG has a one year low of €46.75 and a one year high of €73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of €6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.60 and its 200-day moving average is €65.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/osram-licht-ag-osr-given-a-78-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.