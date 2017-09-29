Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) Holdings Cut by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 113,571 shares during the period. Orthofix International N.V. makes up approximately 8.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 3.21% of Orthofix International N.V. worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the first quarter worth about $20,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix International N.V. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,815,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,278,000 after buying an additional 284,482 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orthofix International N.V. by 676.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 276,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 240,740 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the second quarter worth about $6,642,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the first quarter worth about $5,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix International N.V. alerts:

In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $131,457.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Fujikawa sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $299,489.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock worth $1,138,531. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 48,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $862.35 million, a P/E ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Orthofix International N.V. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Orthofix International N.V. had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Orthofix International N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orthofix International N.V. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) Holdings Cut by Krensavage Asset Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/orthofix-international-n-v-ofix-holdings-cut-by-krensavage-asset-management-llc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.25 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.25 price target on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Orthofix International N.V. Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix International N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix International N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.