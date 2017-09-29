Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) Holdings Cut by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 113,571 shares during the period. Orthofix International N.V. makes up approximately 8.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 3.21% of Orthofix International N.V. worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the first quarter worth about $20,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix International N.V. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,815,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,278,000 after buying an additional 284,482 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orthofix International N.V. by 676.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 276,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 240,740 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the second quarter worth about $6,642,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix International N.V. during the first quarter worth about $5,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $131,457.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Fujikawa sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $299,489.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock worth $1,138,531. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 48,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $862.35 million, a P/E ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Orthofix International N.V. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Orthofix International N.V. had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Orthofix International N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orthofix International N.V. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.25 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.25 price target on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix International N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix International N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
Orthofix International N.V. Company Profile
Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.
