Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/ormat-technologies-inc-ora-holdings-lifted-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) opened at 63.41 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Isaac Angel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Etty Rosner sold 9,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $601,276.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,276.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,083,572 shares of company stock valued at $631,865,992 in the last 90 days. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. BidaskClub lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 price objective on Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.