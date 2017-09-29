Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORIT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Oritani Financial Corp. by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oritani Financial Corp. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oritani Financial Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oritani Financial Corp. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORIT. ValuEngine upgraded Oritani Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Oritani Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Oritani Financial Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) traded up 0.742% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.975. The company had a trading volume of 95,920 shares. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $744.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.432 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, EVP Thomas Guinan sold 71,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $1,164,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Corp. Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

