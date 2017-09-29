Orbotech (ORBK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orbotech earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1147784069075 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORBK. Supply Chain Market Research LLC increased their target price on Orbotech from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Orbotech in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Orbotech (ORBK) traded up 0.50% on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,140 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. Orbotech has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Orbotech had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $210.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

