Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued their outperform rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q1 2018 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLT. BidaskClub lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $202.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.67.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE FLT) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.35. 124,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.29.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $541.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.33 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post $8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Andrew Blazye sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,202,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,115 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,988,000 after purchasing an additional 474,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,377,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2,721.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 50.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 62.8% during the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,278,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,622,000 after purchasing an additional 879,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

