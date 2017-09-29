Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (IOVA)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Lion Biotechnologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lion Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded up 0.949% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.975. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,777 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Lion Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s market cap is $561.22 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Biotechnologies

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

