Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan) (OPHLY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc to Buy

Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan) (NASDAQ:OPHLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ OPHLY) traded up 2.86% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,450 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

