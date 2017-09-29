On Assignment (ASGN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.27

Headlines about On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. On Assignment earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9785594637751 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

On Assignment (NASDAQ ASGN) opened at 53.76 on Friday. On Assignment has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. On Assignment had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $653.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On Assignment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that On Assignment will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on On Assignment from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded On Assignment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. On Assignment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

