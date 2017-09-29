OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OM Asset Management PLC earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7047911210499 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on OM Asset Management PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised OM Asset Management PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised OM Asset Management PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised OM Asset Management PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OM Asset Management PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OM Asset Management PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) traded up 1.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 337,802 shares. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.67 million. OM Asset Management PLC had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. OM Asset Management PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

In related news, CEO Peter L. Bain sold 273,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,891,905.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,409.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Chersi acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,971 shares in the company, valued at $174,849.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,602 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,584 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OM Asset Management PLC

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

