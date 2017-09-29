OFG Bancorp (OFG) Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 53.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $397.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/ofg-bancorp-ofg-holdings-boosted-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.