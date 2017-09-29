Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Holdings Lifted by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,904 shares. Office Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.08.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Office Depot, Inc. will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

