OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) traded down 0.51% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,886 shares. The company has a market cap of $878.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.63. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

In other news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $95,204.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,035.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 2,366.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

