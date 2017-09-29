Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) and Franklin Resources (BEN) Critical Survey

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group 19.17% 20.11% 4.95% Franklin Resources 27.30% 13.96% 10.41%

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Capital Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group and Franklin Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group $1.51 billion 1.99 $497.59 million $4.57 10.24 Franklin Resources $6.39 billion 3.89 $2.31 billion $3.06 14.56

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Capital Group. Oaktree Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oaktree Capital Group and Franklin Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 Franklin Resources 3 6 1 0 1.80

Oaktree Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.85%. Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.73%. Given Oaktree Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oaktree Capital Group is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Oaktree Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oaktree Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $5.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Oaktree Capital Group pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Resources pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Capital Group has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Oaktree Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Oaktree Capital Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) is an investment manager specializing in alternative investments. The Company operates through investment management segment, which consists of the investment management services that the Company provides to its clients. The Company manages investments in a range of strategies within approximately six asset classes, which include corporate debt, convertible securities, distressed debt, control investing, real estate and listed equities. The Funds managed by Oaktree include commingled funds, separate accounts and collateralized loan obligation vehicles (CLOs). The commingled funds include open-end and closed-end limited partnerships in which it makes an investment and for which it serves as the general partner. CLOs are structured finance vehicles in which the Company typically makes an investment and for which it serves as collateral manager. Its clientele includes the United States pension plans and corporations and/or their pension funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. The Company offers its investment products and services under the Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2 and LibertyShares brand names. Its products include investment funds and institutional, high net-worth and separately managed accounts (collectively, sponsored investment products (SIPs)). It offers various types of SIPs, such as the United States funds, cross-border funds, local/regional funds, and other managed accounts, alternative investment products and trusts. Its investment funds include the United States-registered funds, non-United States-registered funds and unregistered funds.

