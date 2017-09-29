Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of NWF Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get NWF Group plc alerts:

Shares of NWF Group plc (NWF) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 171.00. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.87. NWF Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 129.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 181.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 83.18 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NWF Group plc (NWF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/nwf-group-plc-nwf-given-buy-rating-at-shore-capital.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from NWF Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About NWF Group plc

NWF Group plc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds, the sale and distribution of fuel oils, and the warehousing and distribution of ambient groceries. The Company operates through three segments: Feeds, Food and Fuels. The Feeds segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds and other agricultural products.

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.