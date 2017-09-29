NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

“NVDA is down ~6% over the past week in part due to the announcement from Tesla that it will source future infotainment chips from Intel as well as the rumor that the company could be designing an AI chip for self-driving applications in house via a partnership with AMD.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get NVIDIA Corporation alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.38.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) traded up 1.76% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.77. 15,463,807 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $191.20.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/nvidia-corporations-nvda-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-needham-company-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

In related news, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $18,268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $18,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,965.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,940 shares of company stock valued at $84,186,080. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,257,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,819,579,000 after buying an additional 2,676,976 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $652,270,000 after buying an additional 1,074,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,720,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $827,110,000 after buying an additional 463,306 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,832,000 after buying an additional 895,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,758,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $687,931,000 after buying an additional 768,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.