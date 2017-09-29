Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.74 Million

Analysts expect Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce $265.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.70 million and the lowest is $264.80 million. Nutanix reported sales of $166.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $265.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 295.56% and a negative net margin of 59.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other news, insider Sunil Potti sold 10,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,594,713 shares of company stock worth $35,018,459.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 320.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,043,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,686,000 after buying an additional 9,180,123 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $51,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $55,063,000. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $27,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,480,000 after buying an additional 1,295,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix (NTNX) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,867 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46 billion. Nutanix has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $46.78.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

