Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS is a publicly traded limited liability company that owns the two percent general partner interest, a 18.4 percent limited partner interest and the incentive distribution rights in NuStar Energy L.P.They are one of the largest asphalt refiners and marketers and independent terminal and petroleum liquids pipeline operators in the nation with operations in the United States, Netherlands Antilles, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. “

NSH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Nustar GP Holdings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Nustar GP Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nustar GP Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Nustar GP Holdings (NSH) traded up 2.33% on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,877 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Nustar GP Holdings has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $944.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Nustar GP Holdings had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 176.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nustar GP Holdings will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nustar GP Holdings news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $869,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,762,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,798,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $141,370.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,646,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,304,622.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 173,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,871 over the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 418,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nustar GP Holdings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nustar GP Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nustar GP Holdings Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

