Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acacia Mining PLC (ACA)

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Charles Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.19) price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price target on Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 540 ($7.26) to GBX 285 ($3.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Acacia Mining PLC to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.07) to GBX 200 ($2.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 333.57 ($4.49).

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) opened at 189.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.17. The firm’s market cap is GBX 779.18 million. Acacia Mining PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 152.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 580.00.

Acacia Mining PLC Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

