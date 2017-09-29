Numeric Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,576,000. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.50% of Floor & Decor Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,751,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,899,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,502,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Floor & Decor Holdings news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 154,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $5,939,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,772,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $260,752,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,118,047 shares of company stock valued at $274,044,810 over the last 90 days.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) traded up 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,230 shares. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 57.16.

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

