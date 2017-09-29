Numeric Investors LLC Has $24.36 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Numeric Investors LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774,200 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 459,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines Inc. alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,968.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,695,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 239,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,902.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $287,440 and sold 75,700 shares valued at $4,171,150. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) traded up 0.06% on Friday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 884,326 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/numeric-investors-llc-has-24-36-million-position-in-delta-air-lines-inc-dal.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.