Numeric Investors LLC Has $21.95 Million Holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Numeric Investors LLC cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,331,530 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 145,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 23.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 924,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,475 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.31. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 4.97%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/numeric-investors-llc-has-21-95-million-holdings-in-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

In related news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 10,088 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $752,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,046.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 6,600 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $504,834.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.