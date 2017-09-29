Northland Securities Reiterates Corporate Rating for Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Active Energy Group PLC in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Active Energy Group PLC (LON AEG) opened at 2.20 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 17.76 million. Active Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.86 and a 12-month high of GBX 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.51.

About Active Energy Group PLC

Active Energy Group Plc is a supplier of industrial wood chip for Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) manufacturing and Biomass for Energy (BFE) power generation, second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems, and global forestry and natural resources development services. The Company’s segments include MDF Wood Chip, which includes wood chip processing and supply business division; Forestry & Natural Resources, which includes the Company’s initiatives to secure ownership of the entire timber supply chain from forest to finished product, and BFE Fuel Solutions, which includes the Company’s renewable Biomass for Energy fuel division, which engages in development of second-generation BFE fuel solutions and systems.

