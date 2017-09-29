Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,444,816 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,816 shares during the quarter. Glu Mobile accounts for about 5.1% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.04% of Glu Mobile worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLUU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 125.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 19.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 target price (up from $2.80) on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

In related news, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 813,937 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $505.09 million. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

