North Tide Capital LLC Sells 700,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

North Tide Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Select Medical Holdings Corporation accounts for approximately 17.1% of North Tide Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Tide Capital LLC owned 3.76% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation worth $76,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 49,224.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,847,000 after buying an additional 13,593,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David S. Chernow sold 133,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,374,496.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 729,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,027,197.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) traded up 1.989% on Friday, reaching $19.225. 861,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.468 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.90 EPS for the current year.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

