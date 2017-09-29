Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Position Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Norfolk Souther Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Souther Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,619.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) opened at 132.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.95 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

