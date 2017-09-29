NN, Inc. (NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. NN reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NN in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of NN in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other NN news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Jr. Burwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,181.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 279,795 shares during the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 144.6% in the second quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 455,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 142,697 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in NN by 8.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,705,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in NN in the second quarter worth about $3,548,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN (NNBR) traded down 2.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,845 shares. The firm’s market cap is $798.66 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. NN has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

About NN

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

