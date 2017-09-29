Nike, Inc. (NKE) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.12.

Nike (NKE) opened at 52.63 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nike will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trevor A. Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $11,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,047,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 112,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,583,251.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,084.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,117 shares of company stock worth $20,935,321 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Nike by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 114,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 104,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

