New Gold Inc. (NGD) PT Raised to C$4.75

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.78.

Shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD) traded up 1.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,701 shares. New Gold has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66.

In related news, Director James Estey sold 28,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$133,560.00.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

