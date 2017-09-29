Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) and Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) Head to Head Analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) and Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and Amarin Corporation PLC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 1 16 0 2.94 Amarin Corporation PLC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Amarin Corporation PLC has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Amarin Corporation PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amarin Corporation PLC is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Amarin Corporation PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $6.34 million 852.71 -$219.96 million ($2.52) -24.32 Amarin Corporation PLC $151.31 million 6.26 -$57.34 million ($0.31) -11.29

Amarin Corporation PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Neurocrine Biosciences. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amarin Corporation PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation PLC has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Amarin Corporation PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences N/A -69.86% -48.65% Amarin Corporation PLC -51.42% N/A -39.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Amarin Corporation PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Amarin Corporation PLC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amarin Corporation PLC beats Neurocrine Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease. Its product pipeline also includes NBI-640756, which targets tremor and NBI-74788, which targets classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Its R&D focus is on addressing diseases and disorders of the central nervous and endocrine systems.

About Amarin Corporation PLC

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. This indication for Vascepa, known as the MARINE indication, is based primarily on the results from the MARINE study of Vascepa in this approved patient population. The Company sells Vascepa principally to wholesalers, as well as selected regional wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers, or collectively, its distributors, which in turn resell Vascepa to retail pharmacies for resale to patients and healthcare providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.