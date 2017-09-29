Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $171.80) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Hanson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.15.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 0.96% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,089 shares. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 221.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. Netflix has a 12-month low of $94.04 and a 12-month high of $191.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $13,962,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,904.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $338,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,470.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,325 shares of company stock valued at $55,447,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,633,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,531,042,000 after buying an additional 2,605,731 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,478.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,041,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,014,000 after buying an additional 1,984,404 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,784,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,208,891,000 after buying an additional 1,814,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,161,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,014,680,000 after buying an additional 921,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22,622.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 814,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,708,000 after buying an additional 811,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

