Navient Corporation (NAVI) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Navient Corporation accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Navient Corporation were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Navient Corporation by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Navient Corporation by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Navient Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient Corporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NAVI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Navient Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navient Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) traded up 1.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 906,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Navient Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Navient Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

WARNING: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/navient-corporation-navi-shares-bought-by-capstone-investment-advisors-netherlands-b-v.html.

Navient Corporation Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.